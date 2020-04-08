Maj Gen C C Okonkwo Takes Over At Operation Safe Haven,Visits Gov Lalong (Pictures)

Published:

The new Commander of Operation Safe Haven Major General C C Okonkwo has taken over at the Command's headquarters Jos in Plateau State.Major Gen Okonkwo took over from his predecessor Major Gen Agundu at a brief ceremony which included the signing of the handover register by the outgoing and incoming commanders.The event also featured an inspection of a guard of honor.The two senior officers later paid a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State at Government House Jos.Governor Lalong praised Gen. Agundu for putting in his best to the restoration of peace in Plateau State and wished him well.He welcomed Gen. C C Okonkwo who is coming back to Jos for the third time in his military career having started his service at the Rukuba Barracks in the 80s.Major General Augustine Agundu who has been redeployed to Abuja as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.