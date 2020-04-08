Maj Gen C C Okonkwo Takes Over At Operation Safe Haven,Visits Gov Lalong (Pictures)
Published: April 08, 2020
Major Gen Okonkwo took over from his predecessor Major Gen Agundu at a brief ceremony which included the signing of the handover register by the outgoing and incoming commanders.The event also featured an inspection of a guard of honor.
Governor Lalong praised Gen. Agundu for putting in his best to the restoration of peace in Plateau State and wished him well.
He welcomed Gen. C C Okonkwo who is coming back to Jos for the third time in his military career having started his service at the Rukuba Barracks in the 80s.
Major General Augustine Agundu who has been redeployed to Abuja as Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.
0 comments: