Lebanese Advertises Nigerian Woman For Sale On Facebook

Published:

Share This

Nigerians have expressed anger at a Lebanese, identified as Wael Jerro, after he advertised a woman for sale on the social media.Jerro, who resides in Beirut, Lebanon, put up the passport of the victim, Busari Peace, on a Facebook group, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon.’The user wrote in Arabic, “Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”The passport, which she acquired in May 2018, indicated that she hails from Ibadan, Oyo State.An Instagram user, @thereneeabisaad, urged the Nigerian government to save the victim, adding that she might have been trafficked.The digital marketer and web designer, while calling out Jerro, described his action as inhuman.“I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon,” she added.It was observed that Jerro, who studied at the Arab Open University, had deleted the Facebook page with which he put up the post.But this was not before some users took his snapshot and that of his family members.The Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while confirming the incident, said the Nigerian mission in Lebanon had reported the case to the “concerned authorities.”She said, “A manhunt is on for the man and an all out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayers.”The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons also said it had started working to locate and return the victim to the country.“We will do everything possible to ensure that she is returned home safely and is reunited with her loved ones,” NAPTIP stated.Social media users decried the dehumanisation of Nigerians, who travelled to foreign countries in search of greener pastures.On Instagram, one rhunyee_calaabarkitchen, wrote, “Stay in your country oh; money is not resident in certain countries only. Money can be made anywhere, even in Nigeria.”Another user, jey__reel, wrote, “Please be careful when they promise you the world abroad. Just can’t tell what’s waiting on the other side.”