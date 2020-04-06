Lagos State Releases Two More Female Covid-19 Patients

Published:

Dear Lagosians,I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Today, additional two female patients have recovered fully, having tested negative twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.We are full of appreciation to the front line health workers, working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID19 brings us joy and hope. I therefore enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win.Babajide Olusola Sanwo-OluCOVID19 Lagos Incident Commander