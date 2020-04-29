Lagos Discharges Another 49 Coronavirus Patients

Published:

Lagos State has disclosed the recovery and discharge of 49 patients, a Greek and 48 Nigerians, from the isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with the society. This was revealed on the official twitter handle of the Lagos Ministry of Health @LSMOH.With the new patients discharged, the total number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State stands at 187.According to the tweet, 49 patients including 28 females and 21 males were discharged having tested negative twice consecutively to the virus. 18 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba while the remaining 31 were discharged from Onikan Isolation Centre.