Kidnapped Bauchi Governor's Brother Released After 13 Days

Published:

Share This

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed happiness over the release of his elder brother, Adamu Mohammed, by kidnappers.Mohammed was kidnapped on March 25, 2020 at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, said Adamu was released on Tuesday and had reunited with his family.Abubakar said, “The victim (Adamu Mohammed) has regained freedom and reunited with his family.”He said he was not aware that ransom was paid before the release.The governor who has been in self-isolation since March 23rd following his being positive for coronavirus, thanked the people of Bauchi State for their prayers, care and concern throughout the period of the abduction of his elder brother.Meanwhile, Adamu said he had forgiven his abductors.Adamu said this when he received the Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, who led top government officials on a visit to his residence in Bauchi.He enjoined his kidnappers and others with the same thought to desist from such acts and amend their ways, saying it was not good for society.Tela emphasised the need for prayers for the safety of the entire citizens of the state.