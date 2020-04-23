Journalist Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Adamawa State

Published:

A journalist has tested positive for coronavirus in Adamawa State.The journalist is the index case in the state.It was learnt that the middle-aged journalist recently returned from Kano State and went into self-isolation.The journalist subsequently submitted himself to health officials for screening and his result returned positive.The journalist, who spoke with his colleagues from the state COVID-19 isolation centre, said, “Officials of the state COVID-19 containment team have informed me that my samples tested positive for the coronavirus.”