Thursday, 23 April 2020

Journalist Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Adamawa State

A journalist has tested positive for coronavirus in Adamawa State.

The journalist is the index case in the state.

It was learnt that the middle-aged journalist recently returned from Kano State and went into self-isolation.

The journalist subsequently submitted himself to health officials for screening and his result returned positive.

The journalist, who spoke with his colleagues from the state COVID-19 isolation centre, said, “Officials of the state COVID-19 containment team have informed me that my samples tested positive for the coronavirus.”

