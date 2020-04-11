I Will Deal With Social Media Miscrants Henceforth ..Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Governor Hope Uzodimma said that he will no longer tolerate nonsense from lousy social media irritants who, from all indications, are not ignorant of the implications of their actions.The Governor said he appreciates the gains derivable from utilisation of the social media platforms for positive purposes.However, he vowed not under any circumstances condone deliberate ploy by persons who see the social media as a tool to malign his person and Office.For sometime now, one Ambrose Nwogwugwu who claims to be the New Media Director of the People's Democratic Party in Imo State has taken it upon himself to denigrate the person of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Facebook on matters he knows are blatant lies and for which he does not have the capacity to substantiate if called upon to do so.One of such Nwogwugwu' s hallucinatory posts on Facebook on Thursday claimed that Governor Uzodimma smuggled three Chinese doctors into Owerri via the Imo Airport.Nwogwugwu who was quoting a "credible source" said the Chinese doctors were driven to the house of Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Governor's Chief of Staff.This is not just a joke taken too far but goes to show how Nwogwugwu has made himself available to be used to disrespect the Office of the Number One citizen of Imo State.Anyone who sparred time to read through the trash would readily appreciate that was Nwogwugwu not on a voyage of mischief, malice, slander and deliberate falsehood, he would have sparred a thought to cross check what obviously is a porpcon gist from his imaginary source.Definitely, Nwogwugwu' s employers have set him on suicide mission without him knowing. He thinks he is impressing them, but he needs be told how hugely he is damaging his youthful age and energy by deferring to things that will haunt him throughout his life journey except he does a quick detour.Going forward, Governor Uzodimma will not shy away from giving Nwogwugwu the opportunity to defend his posts on Facebook as they concern him and his Office and hopes Nwogwugwu will not see that as abuse of his human right.It beats the imagination that Nwogwugwu and his likes seem not to know that the governor is protected under the same human rights laws.It is even more worrisome that they are yet to come to terms with the global campaign against fake news and the efforts being made to check the menace.