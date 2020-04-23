I Paid N50m For My Release..Kidnapped Brother Of Bauchi State Gov Reveals

Published:

Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, the elder brother of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has disclosed that his family paid N50m ransom to his abductors before they released him.Mohammed was kidnapped at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 25, in Ungwan Jaki in the Bauchi metropolis by four gunmen.He was released on the 20th of April, 2020.Mohammed, who spoke with journalists at his house in Bauchi on Tuesday, said the kidnappers initially demanded for N350m but it was bargained down to over N50m.The retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs said, “They said they have not kidnapped somebody as big as l am. They demanded N350m. I told them l don’t have that money.“We gave them the ransom but it was not up to N100m. It was about N50m. As an old man, why should l even lie and l can afford N50m. I don’t need it (money) from Bauchi State Government. I can afford it.”Mohammed said the entire sum was paid by his family without a single dime taken from the coffers of the state government.