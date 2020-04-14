Gunmen Mistakenly Kill Wrong Target In Bayelsa State

Published:

Some gunmen suspected to be cultists on Sunday shot and killed a man, identified as Senitonkumo Out, in the Azikoro-Agbura Road area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.It was gathered that the victim, who was in his 30s and hailed from Oweikorogha community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, was not the target of the cultists who invaded his neighbourhood.The gunmen were said to be on a mission for one Peerooo before Otu was accidentally shot.The late Otu, who was popularly called Murphy, was said to be into the installation of suspended ceiling before his murder.His landlord, Mr Allen Ofoin, said, “Around 12.17am, I heard a gunshot. I could not come outside because some boys were shouting, ‘Aromate.’“This morning, neighbours ran to me and said there was a dead person in their compound and I should come and identify the deceased.”Two neighbours of the deceased, Pere Tuboebi and Father Dokpere, said poor power supply and absence of police patrol might be responsible for the “rising wave of criminal activities in the area.”The Police Public Relations Officer of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat, said he was aware of the incident, but was waiting for details from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Azikoro area.”