Gov Wike To Withdraw Police,Army, Security Agents From Covid-19 Enforcement Taskforce

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Monday that the state government would establish a task force to replace federal security agencies manning its borders.Wike explained that the establishment of a task force to man the borders became necessary because of the likelihood of sabotage from federal security agencies.The governor, who disclosed this on Monday while signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said, “This is the third Executive Order that I will be signing since the coronavirus pandemic started. This third Executive Order is very important.“We suspect there will be sabotage on the part of the security agencies. That is why we are appointing a task force to man our borders. We owe our people a duty to protect them. There is likely to be sabotage. Our Task Force will be at the borders to protect our people.”Wike maintained that the laws on the restriction of movement must be implemented for the safety of everyone.Also, Attorney-General of Rivers State, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, said the two legal instruments signed by the governor would help in the fight against coronavirus.He said the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases) Regulations (No. 2-2020) stipulates non-custodial sentences for offenders, adding that individuals will be fined N50,000 while corporate organizations will be N1million.Adangor said that the regulations directed the Chief Judge of Rivers State to assign a judge or magistrate to try offenders.