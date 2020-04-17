Gov Makinde Visits Site Of Dugbe Market Fire

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday visited the site of the fire incident that destroyed several shops at Dugbe market IbadanHe posted this on his social media handle thereafter"This afternoon, we visited Dugbe Alawo Market to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire incident, yesterday. The timing couldn’t have been worse as we are still dealing with the economic and social implications of COVID-19.Let me commend the Oyo State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service for their timely intervention which ensured that the fire was quickly contained. I promised that going forward, the Oyo State Government will work towards setting up a system to provide relief to victims of disasters."