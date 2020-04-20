Gov Denies Being In ICU ,Attends State Covid-19 Committee Meeting

Published:

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai has come out to deny a report making the rounds that he is under ICU in a Lagos hospital over his COVID-19 status.The Governor in order to deny the rumour today attended the State Committee meeting on COVID 19 virtually.This was his post on the matterEarlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah. - Nasir @elrufai - April 20, 2020