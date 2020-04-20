Monday, 20 April 2020

Gov Denies Being In ICU ,Attends State Covid-19 Committee Meeting

Published: April 20, 2020
Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai has come out to deny a report making the rounds that he is under ICU in a Lagos hospital over his COVID-19 status.

The Governor in order to deny the rumour today attended the State Committee meeting on COVID 19 virtually.

This was his post on the matter


Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news!

For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health.

As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.

I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah. - Nasir @elrufai - April 20, 2020

