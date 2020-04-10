Gov Bala Mohammed Recovers From Coronavirus

Published:

Share This

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).He confirmed his health status in tweets posted via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.Governor Mohammed announced his recovery from the disease about two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.He thanked the people of the state, as well as religious leaders in Bauchi and elsewhere for their support and prayers while he was in isolation.The governor also thanked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the team of health experts in Bauchi tackling coronavirus.On March 23, the state government said the governor had gone into self-isolation after he had contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had tested positive for COVID-19.According to his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Mohammed met with Atiku’s son – on his way to Bauchi from Lagos – on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.Although he did not show any symptoms of the disease as of the time, the governor’s blood samples were taken and sent to the NCDC for a test.The result of the test was positive while that of others who took the test with him, including his family and aides, came out negative.