Funke Akindele's Party:Naira Marley Surrenders To Police

The Lagos State Police Command said Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in its custody.The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, made this revelation on Monday.The singer, actress Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, were at a party in contravention with the lockdown order of the government as part of measures to curb cases of coronavirus in the state.Akindele and her husband were arrested on Sunday evening at their residence in Amen Estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.The duo was subsequently charged to a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, on Monday, where the magistrate, Mrs Aje Afunwa sentenced the couple to two weeks of community service and also imposed a fine of N100,000 on each of the husband and wife, as sanctions for violating the Lagos State’s lockdown order.Elkana, who said on Sunday that the Police had launched a manhunt for the singer Naira Marley, revealed on Monday that the singer was now in police custody and would be charged to court accordingly.He said, “Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in Police custody. He will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders.“The Command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well-meaning Nigerians that speak up against the violations. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”