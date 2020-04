Published:

Actress Funke Akindele has pleaded guilty for defiling the orders of the Lagos state government which had ordered Lagosians to stay at home.Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC skills were arraigned before a magistrate court at Ogba in Lagos for defying the government's order on social gathering due to the pandemic coronavirus.The party was held at Amen Estate near Eleko Beach and had in attendance several stars.The court is yet to pronounce its judgement on the matter