Father Of Four Dies After Sex Romp With Cocunbine Inside A Container In Lagos

Published:

Share This

Residents of Whitesand community, a suburb of Lagos, were shocked to the marrow as they woke up to discover a middle age man had died inside a container during a sex romp with his concubine.The deceased, identified just as Akin, aka AK, a father of four, was found dead inside the container, while the lady was gasping for breath.Sympathisers were said to have invited policemen from Orile Police Station to the scene before the lady was rushed to a private hospital, where she is recuperating.The lady, whose identity was yet to the ascertained, was said to be pregnant for her husband, who is known to the deceased.It was reliably learnt that the incident occurred at the early hours of Thursday.Said to be a successful young man in his early 30s, the deceased, as gathered, was an agent with Betnaija Lotto, having two staking centres located at 24, Adunni Plaza, Plot 1, Badia Industrial Scheme, Ijora.His wife, who did not know what had happened, was said to have rained curses on him when called that the man was sick.The wife was quoted to have claimed that her late husband had abandoned her with the children for three weeks without sending them money to feed with.AK, as he is fondly called, was said to own a three-bedroom flat in Sango area of Ogun State, where he resides with his family before his untimely death.Said to be a merchant in orange business at Orile Iganmu fruit market, Akin was described as a jolly good fellow, a tomboy and lover of the green bottle.After the necessary documents, it was learnt that his corpse was released to family members and buried in his Sango-Ota residence.The Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress in the area, who identified himself as Mr. Orebintin, said the incident was uncovered when the sales boy at the centre resumed for work and found that the container was locked from inside.He said all efforts to force the door of the container open proved abortive, until a cardboard attached to the roof was dismantled.The OPC coordinator also informed that the love birds had set on a generating set outside the container, suggesting that they were suffocated by the fume of the generator.Orebintin said: “We are still in shock of how it happened because this is not the first time they have been sleeping inside the container.“It was the sales boys who drew our attention to it when he wanted to open the container for the day’s sales that the door was locked inside.“We assisted him by forcing the cardboard attached to the roof of the container because it was locked inside.“On entering through the roof, we found the guy stone dead, while the lady was breathing profusely.“We had to call the police from Orile Division before the lady was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.”