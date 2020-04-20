Enforcement On Use Of Face Masks Begins In Lagos Next Week..Gov Sanwoolu

Published:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that wearing of face masks would be made compulsory for residents in the state from next week.The governor said this would help to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.He said this during a televised media briefing on COVID-19 updates in Lagos monitored by our correspondent on Monday.He said, “From next week, we are going to be making face masks compulsory in Lagos state. We have commissioned more than one million face masks to be distributed in the state.”Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, had on Sunday said the wearing of face masks protects people around an infected person.“There is some theoretical evidence that the wearing of masks may indeed reduce the amount of droplets in the environment from the person that is infected with COVID-19 and that is the reason why we are beginning to define the strategy of face masks for the general community,” he said.