Don't Come To Aso Rock ,Presidency Tells Ministers That Attended Abba Kyaris Burial

Published:

Share This

The Presidency on Sunday explained why it directed ministers and journalists that attended the burial of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to stay away from the Aso Rock Villa.Those who attended the burial in Abuja on Saturday included National Coordinator COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu; former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima; and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika. Others are the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari; Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami and Garba Shehu.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a series of tweets, said, “This (the directive) is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control and the Federal Ministry of Health. You do these things to stop the spread of #Coronavirus“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks, so there is really nothing new to this.“An online medium, SaharaReporters, had reported that those who attended the attendees were not allowed into the State House and told to self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days.