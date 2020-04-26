Details On How Another Professor Died In Kano From Unknown Ailments

Published:

A professor of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, died on Sunday.He died in Kano but details of his death were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.According to a family source, funeral prayer was held for the deceased at 4 pm at his family house, near Plaza cinema, Fagge quarters in Kano city.Scores of people, including elites and prominent sons of the state, have been lost to a yet-to-be-identified disease, with Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal worst hit.Among those already buried are academics, administrators, bankers, media practitioners, and businessmen.Within the past eight days of lockdown in the state, no fewer than 20 persons have died from undisclosed ailments.Eyewitnesses and undertakers at cemeteries in the state said an unspecified number of people had died and were buried over the past few days.Among the prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday were Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, among others.