Despite Lockdown,Gunmen Kidnap Six People In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted six persons in Bukpe community of Wako ward in Kwali Area Council of the FCT. A resident of the community simply identified as Elisha, gave the names of the victims as, Ruben Ibrahim, Alexander Yellow Uchendu, Amuche Yellow Uchendu, Mohammed, Kingsley and Blessing. He said the gunmen in their large numbers with sophisticated weapons invaded the village around 12:35 am on Friday, shooting sporadically into the air.He said the gunmen forced their way into the victims’ houses and whisked them away at gunpoint. In fact, fear gripped the entire community as nobody could come out of his house to engage them,” he said.A family member of one the victims who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that the family has established contact with the kidnappers and they are demanding N11 million ransom. Efforts to get comments from the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls or reply to a text message sent to his phone.