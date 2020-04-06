Despite Lockdown,Gunmen Kidnap Six People In Abuja
Published: April 06, 2020
He said the gunmen forced their way into the victims’ houses and whisked them away at gunpoint. In fact, fear gripped the entire community as nobody could come out of his house to engage them,” he said.
A family member of one the victims who preferred anonymity, told our reporter that the family has established contact with the kidnappers and they are demanding N11 million ransom. Efforts to get comments from the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, were unsuccessful as he did not pick calls or reply to a text message sent to his phone.
