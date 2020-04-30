Customs Refuses To Take Back Alleged 1,800 Bags Of Expired Rice From Oyo State Governor

Published:

Share This

A drama played out between the officials of the Oyo State Government and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Area Command, Ibadan, on Wednesday as the Customs rejected the 1,800 bags of rice donated to the state by the Federal Government.The officials of the Oyo State Government, led by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Jacob Ojemuyiwa, were denied entry at the main gate of the NIS zonal headquarters in Ibadan.Recall that Dr Debo Akande, a Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde, on Friday alleged that the rice was not good for human consumption.The delegation was told on Wednesday to return the bags to the state government.While addressing journalists, the commissioner said, “The state had written a letter to the Nigeria Customs Service indicating that the bags of the weevil-infested rice would be returned.”The commissioner said the team would report back to the State Executive Council for necessary steps.An official of NIS, who under condition of anonymity, said the delegate was turned back because the command had not received any directive to receive the rejected bags of rice.