Cross Rivers State Govt Stops 35 Americans From Entering The State

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Christian Ita, has explained why 35 American oil workers were denied entry into Cross River State on Monday.The Americans, who were on board an Air Peace flight, were said to be working for the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.In an interview with our correspondent on Tuesday, the governor’s aide said, “We insisted that they should go back and be properly tested before they could come in. We have blocked our boundaries; so, if they must come in because the Federal Government wants them to come in and do one or two things, they have to be sure that they are free of infections, because prevention, they say, is better than cure.“They didn’t get to Cross River. They were en route to Cross River but they were not allowed to land. They went back to Abuja. They were never in Cross River.”