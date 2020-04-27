COVID19: Actors Guild Of Nigeria Distributes Food Items Worth Millions Of Naira To Nigerians In Lagos.

Published:

The National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas led some members of the AGN COVID-19 Committee to distribute food items in Lagos.The President, alongside the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Desmond Elliot and some members such as, Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Femi Branch, Charles Inojie, Ada Ameh, Belinda Effah, Monalisa Chinda, Moji Oyetayo, Abubakar Yakubu, Ronnie Diko, Uche Elendu, Ifeoma Okeke, etc, visited Surulere and Ifako Ijaiye areas of Lagos State to distribute food items as palliative measures to help alleviate the suffering being encountered by the masses as a result of the lockdown and restriction on movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Mr. Rollas, the palliative measure was part of give back to the fans and the society that have supported Nollywood, it is part of the Guild’s corporate social responsibility.The National President also sent palliatives to support AGN members in Lagos, Abuja and Delta State Chapters respectively to assist them overcome challenges of the lockdown.The President thanked some of their members and National Patrons for their support especially, Deacon Iyke Kalu, Chief Tony Ikpea and Chief Ejiamatu.Speaking further the Chairman of the Actors Guild Covid 19 Committee also thanked all the members and Patrons for their support, as he praised their decision to join in the distribution exercise attesting to the transparency in the distribution of the food items to the needy.In their responses, Chairman, Games Village resident Association, Surulere and Hon. ATA of Lagos State House of Assembly, Ifako Ijaiye Constituency offered gratitudes to Actors of Nigeria, for the gestures and also commended them for the important role they play in the society, especially in projecting the good image of our dear country with their films.The National President explained that the exercise will be carried out in major states of Nigeria experiencing the hard times due to the lockdown as Lagos State is the starting point.