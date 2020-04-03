Covid-19:Lagos Records 7 New Cases ,11 Discharged As Confirmed Cases Rise To 184

Published:

Ten new people have tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 184.The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed in a tweet on Thursday that the total figure increased from the 174 cases reported yesterday.This comes shortly after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that 11 more people had been discharged from the government’s facility in Yaba.Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/XWSSLVi7Zq— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 2, 2020In the latest tweet, the NCDC updated the number of those who recovered and have been discharged from the isolation centres to 20 – including the latest set of people.Despite the success recorded in Lagos, seven new cases were discovered in the state while the remaining three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).As of 8pm on Thursday, two deaths have been recorded while the number of confirmed cases in Lagos is near 100.Similarly, almost 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Abuja and Osun State is the third worst-hit with 14 confirmed cases.Oyo and Akwa Ibom States have eight and five cases respectively while Ogun, Edo, and Kaduna State have confirmed four cases each.Bauchi has also recorded three cases of coronavirus with Enugu and Ekiti States confirming two cases each while a case has been discovered in each state of Rivers and Benue.See the table below for the full breakdown of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria as of April 2, 2020:Eleven more people have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been discharged in Lagos State.This brings the total number of people discharged in Nigeria to 20, while two deaths were recorded.The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this in a series of tweets on Thursday.He revealed that the persons – two females and nine males – have fully recovered and have tested negative for COVID-19, weeks after they tested positive for the disease.Following their recovery, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the 11 persons were discharged from the government facility in Yaba to return home to their respective families.He thanked frontline health workers and other experts for their service in the bid to curtail the spread of the disease and treat infected persons.The governor, however, decried the community infections that have begun to surface, stressing that it was not the time to relax but keep vigilance.He gave an assurance that with the support of the people, Lagos and Nigeria, in general, would hoist a flag of victory over coronavirus.Read the tweets below:Also, read the governor’s full speech below:My dear Lagosians, greetings.Today, I have some good news for you concerning our desperate battle against Coronavirus, the lethal disease that has changed our world and tested to the limit our resilience as a people.Even as this battle continues, amid so much anxiety all over the world, I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.The patients include two females and nine males, who were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively to COVID19.That the test results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community. We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment to a disease-free state.May I use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers who took care of the patients as well as members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting our State in curtailing the spread of this pandemic.It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so.We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.I am happy to note the excitement of the patients. They are full of gratitude to our dear State that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against this unseen but vicious enemy of mankind.The Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team got kudos.One of the former patients said: “Initially, I found it hard to settle into the facility. In fact, the first two days I spent here were so lonely for me, but I gradually settled and found companion in my fellow ward mates. The doctors and other health workers who attended to us were amazing and we appreciate their sacrifices.”May I warn that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to experience. We should be sober as the battle continues.I, therefore, advise Lagosians to remain steadfast as they stick to the rules of hygiene we have been told to practice.Let us continue to observe Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors, shunning the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains made so far in the fight against COVID-19 is not eroded.We should shun any gathering for whatever reason at this delicate period.Reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities – as well as those massing for religious purposes – are unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be a weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission of the infection.The order for law enforcement agents to ensure that residents comply with the directive to stay indoors remains. I enjoin members of the Organised Private Sector and others to read the Federal Government’s guidelines on the restriction of movement so that the directive is not breached in any way.Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your co-operation and by the grace of The Almighty.Thank you.Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu