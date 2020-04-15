Covid-19:Donald Trump Suspends Funding Of WHO As World Death Toll Hits 120,361
Published: April 15, 2020
Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while “a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States — the UN body’s biggest funder which provided $400 million last year — will now “discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO.”
“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible.”
US so far has recorded about 23,000 deaths from the Pandemic as the world global death stood at 120,361 as at Tuesday 14th April 2020
