Covid-19:Chief Justice Of Nigeria Extends Courts Closure Indefinitely

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has extended the suspension of court sittings till further notice.This was contained in a statement by the CJN on Monday evening.According to the CJN, the extension is necessary because of the measures in place to fight COVID-19.“In view of the fact that the initial two weeks suspension of courts sittings will expire on 7th April 2020, I hereby extend the suspension of court sittings till further notice, given the lockdown measure put in place by Federal and some state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the CJN’s statement read in part.Despite the extension, the CJN said courts would sit for urgent and time-bound matters.“Your lordships are, however, to note that courts are expected to sit particularly to dispense matters that are urgent, essential or time-bound in line with our extant laws,” the CJN, who is also the Chairman of the National Judicial Council, added.The extension comes two weeks after Justice Muhammad ordered all heads of courts in the country to suspend court sittings.The initial suspension took effect on March 24.