The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all Christians to begin seven days of praise and prayers against COVID-19 starting from Monday.Media Assistant to the CAN President, Mr Adebayo Oladeji, who made this known in a message sent out, called on families to devote 30 minutes daily for the praise and prayer session.Noting the critical role of prayer to stamp out the pandemic, CAN urged all families to partake in the session.