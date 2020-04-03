Covid-19:Buhari's Daughter Ends 14 Day Isolation

Published:

One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has reunited with her family after she returned from isolation.The lady, whose name was not disclosed, reunited with her family on Thursday after she went into isolation for 14 days, following her return to the country.A media aide to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Aliyu Abdullahi, revealed this in a statement.He explained that the isolation was done in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to ascertain the health status of returning travellers on coronavirus (COVID-19).The President’s daughter, according to Abdullahi, is normal, very healthy, and well at the end of the isolation period.He added that she reunited with her family on Thursday afternoon and was personally received by her mother, the first lady.“The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think to have in the country, but the parents and the daughter insisted in following the NCDC protocol,” Abdullahi said.Elated Aisha who could not also hide her joy took to Twitter to share the news of her daughter’s return.She also prayed for a speedy recovery for those who have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, as the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 184.