Covid-19:34 New Cases Discovered In Nigeria,Total Infected Cases Rise To 407

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger recorded one each.A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.READ ALSO: COVID-19: UNDP Ships 50 Ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment To NigeriaThirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:18 Lagos12 in Kano2 in Katsina1 in Delta1 in NigerAs at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCTLagos- 232FCT- 58Osun- 20Kano- 16Edo- 15Oyo- 11Ogun- 9Katsina- 7Bauchi- 6Kaduna- 6Akwa Ibom- 6Kwara- 4Delta- 4Ondo- 3Enugu- 2Ekiti- 2Rivers-2Niger- 2Benue- 1Anambra- 1