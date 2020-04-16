Thursday, 16 April 2020

Covid-19:34 New Cases Discovered In Nigeria,Total Infected Cases Rise To 407

Published: April 16, 2020
Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 407.

The NCDC confirmed this on Wednesday evening via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 34 cases, 18 were found in Lagos, 12 in Kano and two in Katsina while Delta, Niger  recorded one each.

A total of 128 persons have, however, been discharged while 12 deaths have been recorded.

    Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

    18 Lagos
    12 in Kano
    2 in Katsina
    1 in Delta
    1 in Niger

    As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/oxM9pVb9QQ

    — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 15, 2020

    As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

    Lagos- 232
    FCT- 58
    Osun- 20
    Kano- 16
    Edo- 15
    Oyo- 11
    Ogun- 9
    Katsina- 7
    Bauchi- 6
    Kaduna- 6
    Akwa Ibom- 6
    Kwara- 4
    Delta- 4
    Ondo- 3
    Enugu- 2
    Ekiti- 2
    Rivers-2
    Niger- 2
    Benue- 1
    Anambra- 1

