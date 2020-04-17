Covid-19 Number Rises To 442 In Nigeria As 35 New Cases Emerge

Published:

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the NCDC, taking Nigeria’s total infections to 442.The NCDC confirmed this on Thursday evening via a statement on Twitter.According to the agency, of the 35 cases, 19 were found in Lagos, 9 in the FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo state.A total of 152 persons have, however, been discharged while 13 deaths have been recorded.Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:19 in Lagos9 in FCT5 in Kano2 in OyoAs at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/b0SK5o3mhx— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 16, 2020