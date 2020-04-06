Covid-19 Lockdown Order:Deeper Life Pastor,Nine Other Pastors Arrested In Akwa Ibom

Published:

The Eket Police Division in the Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has arrested 10 pastors for allegedly violating lockdown order of the state government.The pastors from different denominations were nabbed by the task force on COVID-19 for holding church services.Governor Udom Emmanuel had on ordered a total lockdown across the state, prohibiting gathering of any kind.It was gathered that some churches in Eket flouted the order and opened on Sunday as members gathered in a large numberThe Eket branch pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church and a pastor of the United African Evangelical church were among those arrested Sunday olice.They were taken to the Eket division.The Divisional Police officer, Mr Sunday Diggah said the pastors might be prosecuted for violating the state government’s stay-at-home order.“Many cars have been impounded and will only be released to their owners after the two weeks movement restriction order,” the DPO said.