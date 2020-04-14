Court Grants Bail To Two Pilots Arrested By Gov Wike In Port Harcourt

Published:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted bail to two pilots; Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, after they were arrested for flouting an Executive Order on COVID-19 by the Rivers State Government.Also granted bail were 10 passengers, who were flown into the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, the state capital.They (two pilots and 10 passengers) are to appear in court on May 19, 2020 for trial.The 10 passengers were identified as Nwogu Chibunna, ‘m’ (39); Peter Michael, ‘m’ (43); Ajagba Iheanyi, ‘m’ (35); Ekperewechi Oguguo, ‘m’ (43); Nsikan Pius, ‘m’ (38); Abanobi Chinoso, ‘m’ (27); Udoh Hagan, ‘m’ (28); Okachukwu Chuks, ‘m’ (41); Goddy Chukwu, ‘m’ (42); and Omerurike Chijioke, ‘m’ (43).Chief Magistrate, D.D. Ihua-Maduenyi, granted the two pilots bail after hearing the bail application by their counsel.Lawyer for the Caverton pilots, Nwokedi Ibe, had presented a bail application, seeking the court to grant the two pilots bail.In granting them (two pilots) bail, Ihua-Maduenyi, stated that they must present a surety, who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters, own a landed property in Port Harcourt and ensure that the two pilots attended trial.The chief magistrate stated that the surety would sign a bail bond of N1 million each for the two pilots.Earlier, the court granted a motion abridging the time for the bail application to be filed following a motion moved by Caverton Helicopters.The matter was adjourned till May 19, 2020 for trial.