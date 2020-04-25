Coronavirus Will Be Crushed Within Minutes If Churches Are Opened ..Lord Chosen Founder Mouka

Published:

The General Overseer of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has lashed out at world leaders over stringent measures they've instituted to curb the spread of Coronavirus, which includes closure of churches.In a video which was shared on the church's official page on Facebook, Pastor Muoka said that God allowed the Coronavirus pandemic to happen so everyone can return to him. He stated that the devil has taken advantage of the virus and looking for solution elsewhere, instead of returning to the house of the Lord.Pastor Muoka further added that if the world returns back to God and enters into a covenant with him, Coronavirus will be crushed within one minute. He also slammed world leaders for tampering with churches in a bid to a cure to the deadly disease.The Lord's Chosen General Overseer who insinuated that Coronavirus is God's wrath against man, insisted that it cannot be stopped by closure of borders, washing of hands, use of vaccines and wearing of face masks.