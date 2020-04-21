Coronavirus Now In Abia,Sokoto State

Published:

Share This

Abia and Sokoto State are the two new states to experience COVID-19 as the number of cases rise to 665.While two cases were reported in Abia,Sokoto has one new caseThis was the statement issued by Abia State GovernmentWe have received the report of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abia State this evening from NCDC. Both patients are advanced in age but currently stable at an isolation center in our state.On the direction of the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, we have deployed our ventilators to the isolation center in readiness for their use if eventually required to nurse them back to good health. Our well trained medical personnel are offering all necessary support and we hope and pray the patients survive this ailment.Contact tracing has commenced in earnest and our rapid response team is currently moving to bring in those who may have had contact with the two index cases.Meanwhile, the result of “Prosper Vincent” returned negative and he will promptly be released from isolation.We wish to call on our people not to panic but continue to observe all the guidelines issued by NCDC and the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19:-Stay at home unless there is a compelling need to go out either to buy drugs or food. Do so with your face mask on- Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds or use original hand sanitizers to clean them- Observe social distancing and also avoid crowds- Do not open any market to trade and, please, stop using public transport until further notice.Based on the age of the patients, we are looking at a possible community transmission and will strongly advice that all those who may have come in contact with the two individuals who hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North areas of the state immediately call 0700 2242 362.The Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, will be addressing the media tomorrow on this development in Abia.