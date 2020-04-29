Coronavirus Kills 214,451 People Worldwide As Nigeria's Case Rises To 1532

Published:

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,532.According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), of the new infections, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State.In Bauchi State, 15 cases were recorded, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, Nine in Sokoto, five in Edo and Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;80-Lagos38-Kano15-Ogun15-Bauchi11-Borno10-Gombe9-Sokoto5-Edo5-Jigawa2-Zamfara1-Rivers1-Enugu1-Delta1-FCT1-NasarawaAs at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.Discharged: 255Deaths: 44 pic.twitter.com/oPyG4xfoa3— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 28, 2020So far, a total of 225 have been discharged while 44 deaths have been recorded in the country.Worldwide, the new coronavirus has killed at least 214,451 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.More than 3,068,330 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 840,300 are now considered recovered.The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.Since 1900 GMT Monday, 5,474 new deaths and 70,643 new cases were recorded worldwide. The United States had the most deaths over the 24 hours with 1,970, followed by Britain with 586 and Italy with 382.The US also has the highest number of total deaths with 57,533 out of 1,003,328 cases. At least 112,315 have been declared recovered there.Italy has the second-highest toll with 27,359 deaths out of 201,505 cases, followed by Spain with 23,822 deaths and 210,773 cases, France 23,660 deaths and 168,935 cases and the United Kingdom 21,678 fatalities and 161,145 cases.The country with the highest proportion of deaths per population is Belgium, with 63 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Spain with 51, Italy 45, France 36 and Britain 32.China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,836 cases. It has 77,555 recovered cases.Europe has a total of 128,706 deaths from 1,420,095 cases, the United States and Canada have 60,462 deaths and 1,053,143 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,912 deaths and 178,627 cases, Asia has 8,252 deaths and 210,723 cases, the Middle East has 6,507 deaths and 163,552 cases, Africa has 1,502 deaths from 34,155 cases, and Oceania has 110 deaths from 8,041 cases.