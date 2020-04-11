Chief Of Army Staff Relocates To North East

Published:

Share This

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai has relocated fully to the North East where he is overseeing and directing the overall operation in the theatre and other Nigerian Army operations across the country.While addressing troops of Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State on 9 April 2020, Gen Buratai said that he will be with them to the nooks and crannies of the theatre.It will be recalled that we earlier reported that the COAS had been on operational tour to troops' locations in the North East Theatre of Operation since Saturday the 4th of April, 2020.During the tour, he was at the Army Super Camp 1 at Mulai and the Special Forces Super Camp 12 at Chabbol near Maiduguri on Wednesday 8 April 2020 where he interacted with the officers and addressed the troops respectively.COAS was also at the Forward Operations Base at Alau Dam, and also personally led the troops on patrol round Mairimari and Maigilari Forests.The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure Nigerians that it is highly committed to protecting all law abiding citizens and defending our territorial integrity. Members of the public are requested to note that there is no any form of insecurity that can not be surmounted, and the Boko Haram/ISWAP's terrorism will also end in the nearest future.