Chadian Govt Denies Accusing Nigerian Army Of Inaction In Fight Against Boko Haram

The Chadian Government has dismissed videos and images claiming the President Idris Derby accused the Nigerian army of inaction or non-participation in the fight against Boko Haram. The Chadian Embassy, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said it “rejects and denounces this regrettable misinformation”, saying it was aimed at deteriorating the relations between both countries, and the cooperation and dynamic interaction established between their defence and security forces.The embassy described Nigeria as the number one economic partner of Chad and security challenges. It said the cooperation established in the framework of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the Multinational Joint Task Force was strong such that nothing could distract both countries from their goal of restoring peace, stability and security to the region.