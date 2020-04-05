Buratai Visits Wounded Nigerian Soldiers In Maiduguri

Published:

Following the encounter in Gorgi, Borno State and the resultant various degrees of injuries sustained by some troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 22 March 2020, the COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai has today Sunday 5 Apr 20 visited the wounded at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, where he went round the Hospital and saw the injured personnel and wish them quick recovery.Among the wounded, some have been evacuated to 44 Reference Hospital Kaduna for more specialist treatment/management.It would be recalled that immediately the incident was reported, the COAS, on the 25 March 2020, instructed the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Army Maj Gen EO Udo to move to the operational arena to see the wounded and convey his goodwill message to them.In today's visit, Gen TY Buratai was accompanied by the CTOP Maj Gen EO Udo, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya, Commander Engineer Corps Maj Gen JS Malu, Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen SA Adebayo and Acting Provost Marshal Army Brig Gen H Ahmed among other Senior Army Officers.