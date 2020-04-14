Published:

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai had Special Easter luncheon with troops of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC OPLD) on Monday the 13th of April 2020, at the Army Special Super Camp Ngamdu in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.The event was led by the COAS who was accompanied by the Chief of Training and Operations Army Maj Gen EO Udoh, Corps Commander Engineers Maj Gen JS Malu, Theatre Commander Theatre Command OPLD Maj Gen F Yahaya, Commander Sector 2 Brig Gen LA Araba, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers and large number of gallant and resilient troops of TC OPLD.In his brief remarks at the occasion, Gen Buratai extended his appreciation and commendation and that ofthe President, Commander - In - Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for their sacrifices and uncommon commitments in the collective efforts to end Boko Haram/ISWAP's terrorism.Gen Buratai further directed troops to demonstrate more commitment and determination to ensure the speedy defeat of terrorism in Nigeria.He assured the troops of his unflinching support and that of the Federal Government of Nigeria to crush terrorism soon.COAS said - "Let me assure you of our total support to bring Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorism to an end. As you can see, we have started getting some consignments of our needs, what we want from you is total loyalty to the Nation, the President, C-In-C and to ensure destruction of terrorism in our country very soon. I assure you I will be with you until substantial progress has been made in this regard".Gen TY Buratai took time to serve some soldiers, interacted with officers and men during the morale boosting event. Troops were highly elated for the caring/inspiring leadership of the COAS.