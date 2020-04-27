Buhari Orders 14 Days Total Lockdown Of Kano

Published:

Share This

PresidentMuhammadu Buhari , has ordered the enforcement of a total lockdown in Kano State for a period of two weeks with immediate effect.Buhari disclosed this in a nationwide broadcast on Monday.He said the revised guidelines which he released will not be applicable to Kano that has witnessed huge number of “mysterious” deaths lately.He said, “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states.”