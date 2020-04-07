Buhari Approves Recruitment Of 774,000 Nigerians..1,000 From Each LGA
She explained that 1, 000 people were expected to be recruited from each of the 774 local government areas in the country. According to her, N60 billion for allowances and operational cost has been earmarked from the COVID-19 crisis intervention fund for the initiative.
She said Buhari had previously approved a pilot special public works programme in eight states to be implemented by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). She added that Buhari had now approved that this programme be extended to all 36 States and the FCT from October to December 2020 and the selected time-frame was to ensure that it was implemented after the planting season.
(NAN)
