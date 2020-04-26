Buhari Looking Into Governors 2 Weeks Inter State Lockdown Request..SGF

Published:

Share This

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said President Muhammadu Buhari would decide on the two weeks national lockdown proposed by the state governors.Governors of the 36 states under the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) had on Wednesday agreed on the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country for the next two weeks to help check the spread of COVID-19.The governors in a letter addressed to the SGF on Friday also made some recommendations. The SGF speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the 18th joint national briefing of the committee said every input including that of the governors would be collated by the committee and a report would be written and submitted to the president.