Brila FM Founder Larry Izamoje Loses Mother

Published:

Share This

The matriarch of the Izamoje family and mother to the Chairman of Brila FM Dr Larry Izamoje has joined her creator.Her demise was announced in this press statement released by the familyWith total surrender and thanks to God for the blessing of longevity and a life well lived,we announce the passing due to natural causes of our mother, Ma Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje (1931-2020),aged 89 years.She is survived by Mrs Mabel Momodu,Pastor (Mrs) Patricia Ozowe,Dr Innocent Izamoje,Dr Larry Izamoje,Mrs Joy Oghenebruke,Mr Festus Izamoje,Mr Sylvester Izamoje , Chief( Mrs) Faith Akudihor, grand ,great grand children ,in-laws , relatives ,church members and friends.Burial arrangements will be announced later.signed:Mrs Mabel Momodu ( for the family)