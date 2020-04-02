Brila FM Founder Larry Izamoje Loses Mother

Her demise was announced in this press statement released by the family
With total surrender and thanks to God for the blessing of longevity and a life well lived,we announce the passing due to natural causes of our mother, Ma Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje (1931-2020),aged 89 years.
She is survived by Mrs Mabel Momodu,Pastor (Mrs) Patricia Ozowe,Dr Innocent Izamoje,Dr Larry Izamoje,Mrs Joy Oghenebruke,Mr Festus Izamoje,Mr Sylvester Izamoje , Chief( Mrs) Faith Akudihor, grand ,great grand children ,in-laws , relatives ,church members and friends.
Burial arrangements will be announced later.
signed:Mrs Mabel Momodu ( for the family)
