Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Breaking:Imo,Adamawa,Plateau Get New Police Commissioners

Published: April 28, 2020
The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting of the following Commissioners of Police to States/Formation as follows:



Adamawa State                 –       CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, fdc

Imo State                         –       CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, fdc

FCID, FHQ, Abuja    –       CP Audu Adamu Madaki

Plateau State            –       CP Edward Chuka Egbuka



While enjoining the citizens of the affected States to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, the IGP charges the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors. 



The postings are with immediate effect.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: