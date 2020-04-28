Breaking:Imo,Adamawa,Plateau Get New Police Commissioners

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the posting of the following Commissioners of Police to States/Formation as follows:Adamawa State – CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, fdcImo State – CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, fdcFCID, FHQ, Abuja – CP Audu Adamu MadakiPlateau State – CP Edward Chuka EgbukaWhile enjoining the citizens of the affected States to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, the IGP charges the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.The postings are with immediate effect.