Breaking:Imo,Adamawa,Plateau Get New Police Commissioners
Published: April 28, 2020
Adamawa State – CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, fdc
Imo State – CP Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, fdc
FCID, FHQ, Abuja – CP Audu Adamu Madaki
Plateau State – CP Edward Chuka Egbuka
While enjoining the citizens of the affected States to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation, the IGP charges the newly posted officers to ensure that they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.
The postings are with immediate effect.
