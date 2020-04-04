Army Arrests Two Soldiers That Vowed To Inflict Warri Women With HIV On Viral Video

Published:

The Nigerian Army have arrested two soldiers who boasted on a viral video that they will arpe and inflict Warri women with HIV.This is the press statement made by the military on their arrest."Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing.The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstancesThe Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel."