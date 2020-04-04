Another UK Based Nigerian Medical Personnel Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Published:

Another Nigerian health worker has died in the United Kingdom from the dreaded coronavirus epidemicMr Bode Ajanlekoko died on Thursday. Until his death, he was a Mental Health Nurse by Profession and died in the process of helping other nurses who were infected by the virus.An Alumni of Ijebu Ode Grammar School where he passed out in 1984. He has been living in the United Kingdom for decades.Aged 53 , he is survived by a wife and children.He joined a list of several Nigerians living abroad who died of the disease.