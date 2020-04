Published:

Share This

Another history was made on April 7, 2020 as an Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER(P4 5N-BVE) landed in Beijing, China at 14:18pm for the airlift of FG's medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.The flight became the first Nigerian flight to fly 14 hours nonstop to the Asian country .The aeroplane is seen here at the Beijing International Airport after landing