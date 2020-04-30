Again Buhari Appoints Dead Nigerian Into Board Of Federal Parastatal

Published:

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has appointed a dead former lawmaker from Ebonyi State, Chief Tobias Okwuru, as a member of the Board of the Federal Character Commission.Okwuru died on February 28, 2019.Late Okwuru’s appointment, it was gathered, came alongside 37 others, and was contained in a letter Buhari sent to the Senate on March 24, 2020, for confirmation.Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on Tuesday, read the letter during plenary.However, further investigations revealed that the late Okwuru, who hitherto, represented Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, died at the age of 59.Until his death, Okwuru served as the Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State; Chief Whip of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly; and later represented his constituency at the National Assembly.