On 3rd April 2020 he posted this message on his Facebook page asking friends to pray for himBut a few days later Obinna Chibueze Eke succumbed to the cold hands of death due to the coronavirus epidemic in USA.A native of Ezi Alayi in Abia State ,Eze who lives in Irvington New Jersey , worked as a nurse .He was given 14 days off duty by his employers to take care of his health but couldn't make it.He now join several other Nigerians living across the globe who died of the dreaded virus in the past few days