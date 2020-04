Published:

Share This

It was a black day last Saturday, April 25, as three sisters drowned in a river at Amaeze village in Ishiagu community of Ebonyi State.The death of the girls, between the ages of 14 and 20 still remains a mystery to residents of the village.The three sisters who attended Comprehensive Secondary School in Ishiagu, were found floating on the water. Their bodies have been buried beside the stream without caskets, as culture and tradition demands.The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ivo Divisional Police Post, Mr. Nwornu Daniel, confirmed the incident and said it was a case of “sudden and unnatural death.”